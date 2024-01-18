Live
Visakhapatnam: Preserving heritage & culture play key role in ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’
- • ‘Sankranti sambaralu’ highlight the essence of rural celebrations
- • Diverse communities took part in the celebrations held in North Andhra
- • Pulsus Group’s CEO said Sankranti exudes a unique charm in the region
Visakhapatnam : ‘Sankranti sambaralu’ in rural areas is considered a vibrant thread weaving the legacy of Indian culture and traditions that not only binds people to their roots but also shapes the lives of younger generations, opined CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu.
Participating as chief guest at the ‘Sankranti sambaralu’ celebrations organised across North Andhra districts, including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, the CEO said the festival that depicts heritage and culture of North Andhra unites people of diverse communities and encourages the younger generation to embrace the essence of their roots.
Further, Srinubabu informed that there are about 30 lakh people migrating from North Andhra in search of jobs and other avenues to different parts of the country. “But a majority of them return to their hometowns during the Sankranti festival. He stated that festivities such as these help in preserving the rich heritage of the region and passing it on to the next generation.
As a part of the event, those who excelled in various fields were felicitated. Enticing cultural programmes were presented on the occasion.