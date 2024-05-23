Live
Just In
Delhi High Court discharges lawyer in contempt case, directs Bar Council to assess fitness
The Delhi High Court has discharged a lawyer suffering from “acute behavioural issues” in a suo motu criminal contempt case and has asked the Bar Council of Delhi to assess his fitness to continue practicing law.
The division bench, headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and also comprising Justice Manoj Jain, noted that the lawyer exhibited frustration for reasons known only to him, had very poor vision, and was unable to read or write.
Due to his medical condition, the court decided against taking coercive action for the disrespect shown to the court. The bench discharged the lawyer with a cautionary note, reminding him to maintain court decorum in any future appearances.
“We direct the Registry to communicate this order to the Bar Council of Delhi, who shall direct the respondent/contemnor to appear before the Council and assess whether he is fit to continue in this profession,” the court stated.
The suo motu criminal contempt case was initiated in 2021 following a contempt reference from an Additional District Judge. The lawyer had disrupted court proceedings by shouting, referring to the judge disrespectfully, and using informal language.
During the High Court proceedings, the lawyer's counsel presented medical records from Ashray Psychiatric Clinic and Rehabilitation Home, IHBAS, and AIIMS, confirming his treatment for behavioural issues.
The court acknowledged the lawyer’s long-standing career, noting he had been enrolled since 1984 and was now in his sixties. It said that as an advocate, he is expected to uphold the dignity of the court.