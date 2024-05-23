Prabhas, ‘Bujji’ sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience

Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City witnessed a spectacular event as the team behind the much-anticipated global project "Kalki 2898 AD" unveiled their latest innovation to the world. Led by Rebel Star Prabhas, the evening was a celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, as the custom-made vehicle 'Bujji' took center stage.

The event, organized by the prestigious production company UV Creations, was nothing short of a grand gala. Attendees were treated to a spectacle of daring stunts, mesmerizing performances, and the unveiling of 'Bujji,' a futuristic vehicle designed specifically for the film.

Nag Ashwin, the acclaimed director behind "Kalki 2898 AD," took a moment to acknowledge the collaborative effort that went into bringing 'Bujji' to life. With gratitude to Mahindra and Jayam Motors, he emphasized the intricate research and craftsmanship involved in crafting the vehicle, which serves as a pivotal element in the movie's plot.

Prabhas, the epitome of charisma and star power, made a dramatic entrance atop 'Bujji,' showcasing his fearless spirit as he performed daring stunts to the delight of fans. His unwavering commitment to his role as Bhairava was evident as he seamlessly embodied the character's persona.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the teaser for "Bujji x Bhairava," which offered a glimpse into the visually stunning world of "Kalki 2898 AD." With breathtaking visuals and cutting-edge technology, the teaser hinted at the epic scale of the film and left audiences eager for more.



In his address to the audience, Prabhas expressed his gratitude to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Sanjay Dutt for their contributions to the project. He also praised the dedication and passion of the film's producers, Swapna and Priyanka, and hailed 'Bujji' as another superstar in the making.

Overall, the event was a resounding success, leaving fans and spectators alike in awe of the innovative vision and star power behind "Kalki 2898 AD." As anticipation for the film continues to build, one thing is certain – Prabhas and 'Bujji' have set the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.







