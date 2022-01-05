Visakhapatnam: Protest for pay rise intensifies

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) Recognised Union president J Ayodhya Ram demanded the VSP management to implement similar wages implemented by Steel Authority of India Limited.

Demanding the management to pay wage arrears, the stress was also on bringing changes in the MoU of steel workers' wage agreements and increase in the wages of employees and contract workers. In connection with this, a dharna was carried out here on Wednesday.

Extending support to the call given by the Steel Workers Federation of India (SWFI) in the steel industry across the country, CITU leaders and activists held a dharna from 8 am to 11 am in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, Ayodhya Ram said the strike was earlier scheduled on December 16, 2021 but postponed as discussions were held with the management. He said there was no clarity on the three percent of increment sanctioned. He mentioned that wages should be revised keeping the inflation in view.

Recognition Union general secretary YT Das warned that the protest would be intensified in the coming days if there is no change in the attitude of the management. He said the working class was waiting for a wage revision for the past five years.

Contract Labour Union general secretary Nammi Ramana and honorary president OV Rao, CITU city vice president N Rama Rao, leaders DV Ramana Reddy, CH Sanyasi Rao, JP Simhachalam and activists participated in the protest.