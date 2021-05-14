Visakhapatnam: Provide quality service to Covid patients, doctors told

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas directed the doctors that Covid patients need not wait in front of the hospitals to seek admission into King George Hospital (KGH).

Reviewing with the district health officials here on Friday, the Minister enquired about the services offered, occupancy of beds, oxygen management, doctors and other staff, medication along with other details.

The Minister stated that patients from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts arrive at

KGH for better treatment and the doctors should work with dedication to meet their expectations.

The Minister instructed the health officials to take measures to reduce the wastage of oxygen.

Alla Nani said required technical staff will be deployed to maintain the oxygen supply. He suggested the authorities concerned to focus on the quality of food served to the patients.

District in-charge and Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu instructed the Joint Collector to increase temporary sheds at Gnanapuram burial ground. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao has directed Covid Special Officer G Sai Prasad to appoint another officer to assist the Superintendent of the KGH P Mythili.

Joint Collectors M Venugopal Reddy, P Arun Babu, APEPDCL CMD S Nagalakshmi, ITDA PO S Venkateswar, AMC Principal P V Sudhakar, District Medical and Health Officer PS Surya Narayana, VIMS Director K Rambabu, doctors and other officials were present at the meeting.