Visakhapatnam: Quality should be fabric of organisation

Visakhapatnam: Group Head Quality Assurance (QA) of Advanced Naval Systems Programme (ANSP), Hyderabad, A Madhusudan showed the roadmap on how quality management systems (QMS) be achieved through coexistence of quality control (QC), QA and continued quality improvement (QI) process.

Delivering a talk on QMS in the process of building robust quality culture in commemoration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) here on Wednesday, Madhusudan stressed on how quality becomes an inseparable quantity right from the very beginning of the product design stage encompassing configuration management, reliability, availability, safety and risk management, etc., Further, Madhusudan has covered a gamut of issues emphasising the steps taken towards QA of components being procured from the industry/ development partners.

"Quality has to be the fabric of the organisation and not part of the fabric," he added.NSTL Director Y Sreenivas Rao, senior scientists PVS Ganesh Kumar, BVSS Krishna Kumar, R Srihari, Commodore D Chandrasekhar, Captain S Mathiyalagan, other scientists and officers of NSTL