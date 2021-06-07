Visakhapatnam: Railways increases frequency of special trains

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the demand in view, the railways decided to increase the frequency of 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia special train from weekly to bi-weekly with effect from Sunday. Hatia-Yesvantpur special (02835) will leave Hatia on Tuesday and Sunday from June 6 to 27, while Yesvantpur-Hatia special (02836) will leave Yesnvantpur on Thursday and Tuesday from June 8 to 29. Meanwhile, in order to facilitate the passengers, Railways will run weekly special trains between Secunderabad – Guwahati – Secunderabad for two trips.

Secunderabad – Guwahati special (07030) will leave Secunderabad on Sundays i.e., and June 13 at 7:30 am and will reach Visakhapatnam at 7:05 pm hrs and departs at 7:25 pm and reaches Guwahati on the third day of its journey at 6:15 am. Guwahati – Secunderabad special (07029) will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays on June 6 and 16 at 6.45 am and reaches Vizag the next day at 3:35 pm and departs at 3:55 pm. It will reach Secunderabad on the third day of its journey at 5:45 am. These pair of trains will have halt at Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda road jn, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagram jn, Visakhapatnam, Duvvada over East Coast Railways

Diversion of trains

Owing to the traffic block in Alipurduar Division of Northeast Frontier railway system to facilitate safety related modernisation works, the following trains will run in a diverted route. Silchar-Trivandrum (02508) special train leaving Silchar on 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th of June will run in diverted route via New Coochbehar- Mathabhanga - Y-leg special class station- Raninagar Jalpaiguri stations. Similarly, Tambaram-New Tinsukia special train leaving Tabaram on 12th, 19th and 26th of June will run in a diverted route via New Coochbehar- Golakganj- Fakirgram- New Bongaigaon stations.

Reschedule



Due to re-construction works of Hancock Bridge between Sandhurst Road- Byculla stations on CST Mumbai-Kalyan section of Central Railway system and related modernisation works, Bhubaneswar-CST Mumbai (01020) special will be short terminated at Dadar on 8th, 9th and 10th June. People are requested to note the changes.