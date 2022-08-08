Visakhapatnam: Rally held to mark Amrit Mahotsav

Visakhapatnam: A massive rally was organised by holding a national flag of 300-mt long on the beach road on Sunday. Marking the seventh day of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme, RDO Hussain Saheb, officials, students and people participated in the rally from Victory at Sea to Park Hotel Junction.

Later, a human chain was formed at Park Hotel Junction. Speaking on the occasion, RDO said as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, such programmes will be continued till August 15. He called for public participation for the celebrations. Volunteers, students, officials and people joined the programme enthusiastically by raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

The police band also performed on the occasion. Zilla Parishad CEO Vijay Kumar, information department deputy director Mani Ram, sports authority youth services Nageswara Rao, chief coach Surya Rao, Andhra Medical College Principal Butchiraju and students participated in the programme.