Visakhapatnam: Rally held to promote awareness on eye donation

Visakhapatnam: Extending support to the national eye donation campaign, Sankar Foundation took out an awareness rally in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Raising slogans such as ‘donate eyes, save life’, ‘eye never dies, donate eyes’, employees of the foundation took part in the rally carried out from the eye hospital at Naiduthota to Vepagunta and back to the hospital.

The national eye donation fortnight is being observed till September 8 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The fortnight aims to raise awareness about the importance of eye donation and the need to pledge to donate eyes. The initiative also intends to address acute shortage of cornea availability for transplantation.

Director and HoD of Cornea Department, Sankar Foundation Dr Nasrina spearheaded the rally in which hospital doctors, a number of employees and students took part.