Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti takes charge

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti took over the Command of the Eastern Fleet, the Sword Arm of the Eastern Naval Command, from Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan on Tuesday.



The change of guard took place at an impressive ceremony held at the Naval Base, Visakhapatnam.

Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1988 and is a specialist in navigation and direction. The Flag Officer is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Collège Interarmées de Défense, Paris, France and College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai.

During Tarun Sobti's illustrious career spanning 32 years, he served as navigating officer of INS Kirpan, commissioning navigating officer of INS Mysore, Direction Officer on INS Viraat and Executive Officer of missile destroyer INS Delhi. His sea commands include those of missile vessel INS Nishank, missile corvette INS Kora and missile destroyer INS Kolkata of which he was the commissioning Commanding Officer.

His prestigious staff and operational appointments include those as Joint Director of Staff Requirements and Joint Director of Personnel at Naval Headquarters and Captain Work-Up at Local Work-Up Team (East). He also served as the Naval Attaché at Embassy of India, Moscow. Prior to assuming command of the Eastern Fleet, the Flag Officer was Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of Indian Navy's premier officer training establishment Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan would be taking over as the Deputy Commandant of the prestigious tri-services institution National Defence Academy at Khadakvasla, Pune, shortly.