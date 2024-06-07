Visakhapatnam: Red flexies, a new attraction on city roads

Visakhapatnam: Whenever one hears of ‘Red Book,’ the first person to recall will be Telugu Desam Party’s national general secretary and Mangalagiri MLA Nara Lokesh.

The book comprises injustice committed by YSRCP leaders and government officials, corrupt officials along with those who filed false cases against the party workers during the YSRCP’s rule.

As part of the ‘Yuvagalam,’ a massive padayatra taken out by Nara Lokesh, the names of corrupt officers were included in the Red Book by taking feedback from the local leaders. During public meetings, Nara Lokesh repeatedly warned that legal action would be taken against all the corrupt officials once TDP comes to power. However, several government officials continued to file illegal cases against TDP activists and leaders, being tough against them. After the landslide victory of the alliance, the scene has now been reversed.

Until now only ‘Siddham’ posters with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s image were seen in various localities of Visakhapatnam. Now, they are being replaced with ‘Red Book,’ posters and flexies expressing wishes to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan. The red coloured flexies installed in different places catch the attention of people.

The ‘Red Book’ hoarding was erected at the Telugu Talli flyover and other parts of the city. The flexi gives a new definition to ‘Red’ --R stands for ‘resilience,’ E stands for ‘empowerment,’ D stands for ‘development’ along with ‘Siddham’ caption.

The hoardings contain portraits of Lokesh, Naidu, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao and Pawan Kalyan.