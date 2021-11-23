Visakhapatnam: Repeal of three capitals Act born out of fear says Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary

Visakhapatnam: TDP politburo member Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary demanded that a case should be registered against those who made indecent remarks against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his family members in the Assembly on November 19. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Monday, he wondered how come DGP D Gautam Sawang did turn a deaf ear to such insults meted out by former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter and Naidu's wife.

He warned that the TDP would return to power and not spare any official who acted unjustly.

Speaking about the three capitals, he alleged that the three capitals bill of the YSRCP government would be proved invalid in the High Court. Fearing which, he pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced repeal of the three capitals in the Assembly. Further, Butchaiah Chowdary criticised that the industrialists were scared of investing in Andhra Pradesh due to the government's policies.

He said that new offices would have to be built in Visakhapatnam if it is made the executive capital. However, he added, the offices were already readied in Amaravati.

Alleging Rajya Sabha Member V Vijayasai Reddy for the land business, Butchaiah Chowdary said he was ready to expose the list of lands of the MP that stretch from Bheemunipatnam to RK Beach Road. He mentioned that a former income tax officer and an advocate have also been involved in the land issues along with the MP.

Former minister Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, among others took part in the conference.