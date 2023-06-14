Live
Visakhapatnam: Restoration work of track gets completed
Highlights
A goods train carrying coal was derailed between Anakapalli and Thadi stations in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Five bogies were derailed, damaging the track. Following which, a number of trains arriving from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam were delayed.
Meanwhile, Janmbhoomi, Simhadri, Uday Express and Ratnachal Express remained cancelled.
According to the railway officials, Vande Bharat Express is running three hours late.
Officials of South Central Railway reached the spot to take up restoration work which got completed after a while.
After a few hours, the officials of the South Central Railway cleared the railway track and streamlined the traffic.
