Visakhapatnam: Retired bureaucrat expresses concern over CRZ violation

Visakhapatnam : Expressing concerns over environmental violations at Rushikonda on Wednesday, former Union Energy Secretary EAS Sarma dashed a letter to Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Leena Nandan on the continued violations committed by the AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in the construction activity undertaken by it at Rushikonda tourist complex.

Referring to the CRZ clearance issued by the Ministry in favour of APTDC for undertaking certain modifications to the existing tourism building complex at Rushikonda, the retired bureaucrat pointed out that instead of making modifications, the APTDC is about to complete the construction of huge new structures meant for an office complex in deviation from the conditions precedent to the clearance letter.

“APTDC has far exceeded the built-up area of 4,439 sq mt stipulated in the clearance letter as has become evident from the report of a committee appointed by the Ministry at the instance of the AP High Court. While the CRZ clearance communication prohibited the water drawing for construction from borewells, APTDC’s contractor has apparently drawn water exploiting the existing/ new borewells which is a clear violation of the CRZ clearance,” he mentioned in the letter.

Further, he said the APTDC dumped construction waste irresponsibly along the beach sands and the adjacent CRZ areas. Sarma reiterated that the circumstances leading to the apex court ordering the demolition of the Maradu multi-storeyed buildings in Kerala for similar violation of CRZ norms and wondered how it is different from the APTDC committing similar violations in the case of Rushikonda tourist complex.

Meanwhile, a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF and CC) to take an appropriate decision on the constructions undertaken by the AP Tourism Development Corporation atop Rushikonda.

The move comes following a report filed by the expert committee nominated by the High Court. Further, the court said the MoEF & CC should make an assessment on the violations’ impact that was listed in the report submitted by the expert committee before taking a decision.