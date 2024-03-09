Visakhapatnam: Revanth ‘Anna’ to infuse a new ‘josh’ in Cong cadre in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam : In a move to boost morale of the party cadre, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to visit Visakhapatnam.

Already, the party high command appointed Y S Sharmila as Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief to bring lost glory to the party in Andhra Pradesh.

The main agenda of Revanth Reddy’s visit to Visakhapatnam appears to be opposing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). However, his arrival is also expected to infuse a new ‘josh’ in the party cadre of Andhra Pradesh ahead of 2024 polls.

Apart from boosting morale of the party cadre, Revanth’s visit also aims at enhancing the party’s mileage across constituencies of the state.

Keeping his visit in view, district Congress leaders are making elaborate arrangements at Visakhapatnam Railway Grounds to organise a massive public meeting scheduled on March 12. About 60,000 people are expected to attend the meeting, informed district Congress president Gompa Govinda Raju.

The Centre decided to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in a bid to save it from losses. Opposing it, trade unions and Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee have been staging protests for the past 1,021 days in various forms. Both the JSP and TDP are extending support to the Ukku stir.

Even as the ruling party YSRCP has been participating in the agitation, the trade union leaders are not reposing faith in the government as they are under the impression that the YSRCP is doing it for the sake of gaining political advantage.

Revanth Reddy’s speech is expected to focus largely on giving confidence to VSP employees and people of Andhra Pradesh that the national party alone will stand by them to fight against the Centre in saving the VSP from getting sold. Even in Andhra Pradesh, Reventh Reddy has a huge following. Keeping this in view, the party high command pitches him in AP politics.

When Revanth was with the TDP, he visited Visakhapatnam several times and his ‘powerful’ speeches drew enormous applause from the public. As the Chief Minister of the neighbouring Telugu state, his speech is all set to leave a larger impact on the people of Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress party did not open its account for the past 10 years. However, by roping in the Telangana Chief Minister for the 2024 polls, the party cadre intends to open its account in the state at any cost.

The APCC chief Sharmila has been extending support to Ukku stir and she mentioned that Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Visakhapatnam to express solidarity with the agitating workers. In case that becomes a reality before elections, the visit of Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi is expected to be favourable for the Congress as it would leave a positive impact on the voters.