Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes paid to NTR across district

Visakhapatnam: Telugu Desam Party leaders paid rich tributes to the party founder-president NT Rama Rao as a part of the 40th Party Formation Day celebrations observed across Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.TDP MLAs and party leaders garlanded the statue of NTR located at the party office and RK beach.Speaking on the occasion, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that 40 years have passed since the formation of the TDP that brought a revolutionary change among the masses with its slogan 'society is the temple, people are its gods.

'Ganta said NTR had enhanced the pride of Telugu people in the world and improved the social and economic status of the poor.Creations of the mandal system in the state, ensuring 33 percent reservation for women and equal rights for them were given by NTR, Ganta added. Further, he said the TDP was the main national-level Opposition party during NTR's regime.

The former minister mentioned that after NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu took the reins of the party and gave a new dimension to development of the state and welfare of the people. He exhorted the party cadre to strive hard and bring the TDP back to glory. Pointing out that the people are suffering in the present YSRCP's rule that is focusing on nothing but revenge politics, M Sribharath urged the party cadre to work tirelessly for the party to return to power.

East constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, TDP leaders and activists took part in the celebrations.Earlier, Visakhapatnam South constituency in-charge Gandi Babji organised a bike rally with the constituency leaders and activists from the NTR statue at RK Beach to the party office.Meanwhile, artistes from the TDP cultural wing presented cultural programmes, including Kolattam. Competitions such as NTR attire and delivering his dialogues were held on the occasion. Winners walked away with cash prizes.

Similarly, the Formation Day was celebrated at Gopalapatnam, Simhachalam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, Malkapuram and Kancharapalem areas.