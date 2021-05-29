Visakhapatnam: Rotary Clubs reach out to Covid-19 patients

Visakhapatnam: In line with the 'Rotary Pranavayu Abhiyan' initiative, Rotary Clubs of Visakhapatnam City launched an oxygen concentrators' project to meet the oxygen requirement of Covid-19 patients.

The project is initiated with 50 machines at a cost of Rs 35 lakh and the count will be increased based on the demand.

Rotary Clubs - Visakha Centennial, Visakha Pearl City, Visakha Valley, Vizag Couples, Vizag Elite, Waltair and Vizag Hill View extended support to the endeavour.

These oxygen concentrators are available at Sneha Sandhya Age Care Foundation and they can be reached over the helpline No: 8985954000.