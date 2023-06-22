Visakhapatnam: Rowdy sheeters can’t escape after committing crime

Visakhapatnam: Police will always keep an eye on the movements of old criminals and rowdy sheeters, said Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner CM Trivikrama Varma.

Conducting a counselling session for A-category rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters here on Wednesday, the CP stated that although counselling is being given at all police stations every week, there is no change from the rowdy sheeters as expected.

If rowdy sheeters act in a way that disturbs public peace, they would be arrested and expelled from the city, he warned.

With the support of a number of teams such as Rakshak, Blue Coats, Special Branch and Task Force, the city police is monitoring the activities of the rowdy sheeters round the clock.

CCTV cameras were installed across the city and there was no chance of escaping after committing a crime, he informed.

The City Police Commissioner mentioned that there are many businesses and job opportunities in the fastest growing city of Visakhapatnam and one should take advantage of them and put an end to indulging in crimes. He assured that the city police department would help in any manner if rowdy sheeters choose a good profession.

Rowdy sheet and suspect sheet holders under all police stations of the city were divided into various categories and counselling was given to category A rowdy sheet and suspect sheet holders at Armed Reserve Grounds in the presence of the city police.