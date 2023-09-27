Visakhapatnam: Sambalpur-Banaras Express service fulfils people’s desire

Visakhapatnam: Connecting the South Odisha people to Banaras, the extended train service of Sambalpur-Banaras Express up to Visakhapatnam via Titlagarh and Rayagada represents a significant leap in connectivity.



This rail link has a potential to become a lifeline of the people in western and southern Odisha, serving multiple purposes.

First, it meets the demand for easier access to quality healthcare services as many residents from these areas often travel to renowned hospitals.

Second, with Visakhapatnam evolving as a thriving educational hub, students from different places can access various educational institutions in the city. The move holds promise for fostering new business and trade partnerships, thereby contributing to economic growth.

Also, it opens doors to a multitude of opportunities, linking two vital regions. Extension of the Varanasi-Sambalpur-Varanasi 18312/11 Bi-weekly Express has been approved. This extension would not only benefit the southern and western districts of Odisha but also the North Andhra region and interior districts of Chhattisgarh.

One of the most significant developments in this endeavour is the provision of train services for the people of South Odisha to Banaras. The demand for this connection was vocalised during Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s visit to these regions.

He assured people that their needs would be met and the importance of this connection cannot be understated, as it allows residents to undertake important journeys with ease.

This initiative has a ripple effect on intermediate connectivity, facilitating easier travel to crucial junctions like Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Hatia, Ranchi, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

The region is set to experience a surge in economic activity and connectivity like never before