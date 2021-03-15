Visakhapatnam: 'Save Vizag Steel' walkathon draws good response

Visakhapatnam: Scores of workers, former employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and trade union representatives took part in the 'padayatra' that stretched from Kurmannapalem to Gajuwaka on Sunday. Organised by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, the 'Save Vizag Steel' walkathon garnered support from various quarters.

Speaking on the occasion, the protesters called for a united fight against saving the steel plant from 100 percent disinvestment and exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision on privatising the steel plant. Participating in the padayatra, CPI state assistant Secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that Modi's rule is destroying democracy. "Our rights can be protected only by putting up a united flight. 30 crore workers across the country should step forward to oppose the anti-democratic policies of the Central government," he mentioned.

The walkathon saw participation of a large number of trade union leaders and steel plant workers.

Silent march Meanwhile, listing a host of demands, the Steel Executives Association staged a silent march from Telugu Talli junction to Kurmannapalem junction on Sunday.

Withdrawing strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, merging RINL with National Mineral Development Corporation, allotting captive mines and infusing capital to achieve a desirable turnaround were some of the demands raised by the association representatives.

Along with the executive committee members of the association, representatives of steel federation of India, steel plant workers, their family members, and employees of other PSUs took part in the silent march.