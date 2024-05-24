Live
- Narada Jayanti 2024: Date, History and Rituals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Launch: Expected Features, Price and More
- National Brother's Day 2024: Date, Significance, History, Wishes and Messages
- Make foolproof arrangements for counting: CEO to officials
- Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested
- Eluru: Arrangements in place for smooth conduct of vote counting
- Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
- PCA opens office in Rajahmundry
- PM Modi's Nostalgic Journey: Recollections Of Haryana Campaigning
- Fatal Collision On Ambala Highway: Seven Killed, Dozens Injured In Tragic Bus-Truck Crash
Just In
Visakhapatnam: SCC Summer Camp concludes
230 cadets undergo various training activities during the camp
Visakhapatnam: The Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) summer training camp, held in Visakhapatnam, came to a close.
The camp saw participation of 230 cadets, who underwent an array of training activities focused on character-building, camaraderie and bonhomie.
The camp aimed to provide a platform for the holistic development of SCC cadets, transforming them into responsible citizens and future nation-builders. The cadets were engaged in various activities, including team-building exercises, leadership training, and cultural events.
Rear Admiral M Murli Mohan Raju, CSO (P&A), Eastern Naval Command, graced the campfire as chief guest. The cadets showcased their talents during an entertainment programme, which was followed by an interactive session with the chief guest. Rear Admiral Raju congratulated the SCC cadets on their successful completion of the camp and encouraged them to join the Armed Forces and extend their services.
Providing a new platform for the cadets, the SCC summer camp aimed at fostering a spirit of unity, discipline, and patriotism among the participants.w