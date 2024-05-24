Visakhapatnam: SCC Summer Camp concludes

Visakhapatnam: The Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) summer training camp, held in Visakhapatnam, came to a close.

The camp saw participation of 230 cadets, who underwent an array of training activities focused on character-building, camaraderie and bonhomie.

The camp aimed to provide a platform for the holistic development of SCC cadets, transforming them into responsible citizens and future nation-builders. The cadets were engaged in various activities, including team-building exercises, leadership training, and cultural events.

Rear Admiral M Murli Mohan Raju, CSO (P&A), Eastern Naval Command, graced the campfire as chief guest. The cadets showcased their talents during an entertainment programme, which was followed by an interactive session with the chief guest. Rear Admiral Raju congratulated the SCC cadets on their successful completion of the camp and encouraged them to join the Armed Forces and extend their services.

Providing a new platform for the cadets, the SCC summer camp aimed at fostering a spirit of unity, discipline, and patriotism among the participants.w