Visakhapatnam: Sea surge at RK Beach

Though cyclone Jawad has not left any serious impact on Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram as feared, Bay of Bengal did witness a sea surge in parts across the coast.



Parts of the of the footpath, play area near the park were damaged in the process.

Near Children's Park at RK Beach, the ingress left a mark on Sunday. The coastal erosion due to sea surge has become a cause for concern.

However, the authorities concerned are yet to ascertain the extent of damage.