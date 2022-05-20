Visakhapatnam: Seminar on contemporary research held

Visakhapatnam: As a part of 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), conducted a seminar on 'contemporary research in naval sciences and technologies' here on Thursday at NSTL.

Organised in collaboration with the Naval Research Board (NRB), DRDO, the seminar was inaugurated by academicians who chaired the panel boards, including Prof P Krishnan Kutty of IIT Madras, Prof N Prabhu of IIT Bombay, DD Ebenezer of CUSAT, Kochi and retired senior scientist of DRDO CVK Prasada Rao.

Addressing the gathering, officiating director of NSTL BVSS Krishna Kumar briefed about how NSTL evolved as the key designer and developer of underwater weapons with a primary objective of delivering products to the Indian Navy. He said that the systems being developed in NSTL were having a lot of interdependent subsystems that need thorough knowledge in the corresponding subjects with the help of academicians.

Scientist 'G' and member secretary of NRB Ashok Yadav explained the role of NRB, its organisational structure and composition. In his keynote address, Prof. Krishnan Kutty of IIT Madras gave an exclusive presentation on Development of Biometric Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (BAUVs) for Marine Surveillance. As many as 67 personnel from various academic institutions and naval organisations participated in the seminar.