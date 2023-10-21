Visakhapatnam: Simhachalam temple introduces 2 electric buses

Visakhapatnam : The Trust Board of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has decided that all the vehicles purchased for the purpose of the temple in future should be electric variant.

The Board meeting was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju and several points were discussed in the meeting after a detailed discussion on each topic.

A total of 82 items were proposed at the meeting and all of them were approved. The Trust Board members approved works worth Rs 5 crore. The board decided to construct two ghat roads at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

The temple authority faced many difficulties in paying salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping the previous experience in view, the Board decided to go for savings. It has decided to set aside a portion of the income of the temple and invest it in the form of fixed deposits.

The Trust Board approved the development works as part of the PRASAD scheme. As part of the development works, the shops on the hill have to be removed. The board members approved to construct 67 shops on a temporary basis till the new shopping complex is constructed. It was decided to allocate funds for the development of Bhairava Waka temple and other affiliated temples.

Speaking on the occasion, Trust Board Chairman Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju said as soon as possible, PRASAD scheme works would be commenced. All resolutions were approved in the meeting, he added.

During the programme, two electric buses were launched and members travelled in the electric bus. Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam S Srinivasa Murthy, chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu, executive engineers D Srinivasa Raju, B Rambabu, Trust Board members G Srinubabu, Dinesh Raju, Krishnamurty Patrudu and S Sridevi were present.