Visakhapatnam: SmartIDEAthon-2021 concludes at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The finale of SmartIDEAthon-2021, a national-level idea pitch competition, organised by the Venture Development Centre at GITAM concluded on Sunday.

The pan-India event received an overwhelming response from the student fraternity with approximately 250 team submissions (700 students) from 90-plus colleges from 17 states across the country. Team 'eSaathi' from IIT-Kharagpur was adjudged the winner, followed by team 'BlisCare' from G H Raisoni College of Engineering and team 'Rise and Shine' from Goa Institute of Management.

The winning team earned a prize money of Rs1 lakh and the first and second runners-up walked home with Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

The 'Leben Johnson Award' for the most innovative idea by popular choice was bagged by team 'ROSAI' from GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

The participant teams went through multiple assessment rounds over the past two months. A total of 17 pre-finale teams competed in the finals. Of them, top eight teams participated in the finale.

Appreciating the participants, the institution Vice Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna emphasised the importance of creating startup communities to promote an entrepreneurial ecosystem. The institution president M. Sri Bharat remarked that the quality of the team is extremely crucial for a startup in addition to the quality of the idea.