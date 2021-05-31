Visakhapatnam: Smokers fall in high risk group in contracting Covid

Visakhapatnam: Nearly, 80 lakh persons across the globe and 12 lakh persons in India die due to tobacco use every year. Tobacco is attributed to 7 per cent of deaths among the 30-plus age group. Its use is a major preventable cause of premature death and disease across the world.

These were some of the points highlighted by chief surgical oncologist and managing director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Murali Krishna Voonna on the eve of 'World No Tobacco Day'. With the theme of the year focussing on 'Commit to quit', the stress is more on creating awareness about the ill effects of smoking and encouraging smokers to shun the habit.

Tobacco affects all systems and is a major etiological factor for the non-communicable diseases.

Sharing insights into the issue here on Sunday, Dr Murali Krishna said smokers are more likely to develop severe Covid-19 compared to non-smokers. Also, the habit increases the risk of contracting the infection.

Tobacco chewing increases the urge to spit by eight times and the chance of spreading coronavirus through spitting in public places is very high as the infection is airborne, observes the chief surgical oncologist.

While smoking increases the risk of contracting the virus, smoking indoors increases the chances of second-hand smoking among the family members.

Given the pandemic situation, Dr. Murali Krishna lays emphasis on quitting smoking and chewing tobacco as it is the right time to do so.