Visakhapatnam: Some more trains cancelled, diverted, rescheduled

Visakhapatnam: Apart from the trains that were proposed to be cancelled/ diverted/rescheduled, the following trains were also cancelled/ diverted/rescheduled for the safety of passengers and hassle-free train operations.



Trains cancelled:

Leaving the originating station on Monday: Jagdalpur- Bhubaneswar special (08446), Junagarh Road Bhubaneswar special (02098) and Gunupur Rourkela special (08128) were cancelled.

Trains diverted to run in diverted route via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Balharshah, leaving originating station on Sunday include Howrah Secunderabad special (02703), Howrah-Yesvantpur special (02245), Howrah-Secunderabad special (08645), Santragachi-Tirupati special (02609), Howrah-Chennai Central special (02543), Howrah-Tirupati special (02663) and Tata-Ernakulam (08189).

Rescheduling of trains at the originating stations:

Puri-Tirupati special (07480) rescheduled by 11 hours at Puri, Howrah-Yesvantpur special (02873) is rescheduled by 2 hours at Howrah, Howrah Pondicherry special (02867) is rescheduled by 2 hours at Howrah, Secunderabad-Howrah (02704) will be rescheduled by 3 hours at Secunderabad, Yesvantpur-Howrah special (02246) will be rescheduled by 3 hours at Yesvantpur, Tirupati-Bilaspur special (07481) will be rescheduled by 3 hours at Tirupati, Tirupati- Howrah special (08090) will be rescheduled by 3 hours at Tirupati and Yesvantpur-Howrah special (02874) will be rescheduled by 3 hours at Yesvantpur.