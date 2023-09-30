Visakhapatnam: Special campaign 3.0 to begin at VPA from Oct 1

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) is organising a ‘special campaign 3.0’ at the port premises.

As a part of the special campaign 3.0 rolled out by the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways in all major ports from October 2 to 31, the VPA intends to organise the campaign across all departments. Keeping its focus on overall cleanliness maintenance, the port will identify cleanliness campaign sites, plan for space management and beautification of offices, identify scrap and dispose it to facilitate a conducive work environment.

This apart the campaign will also throw light on sorting references from the State governments, inter-ministerial references, parliamentary assurances pending for more than three months, PMO references, number of rules/processes identified for simplification, public grievances and appeals and record management - review of files. With a massive cleanliness programme, the VPA will commence the special campaign from October 1 at the dock area involving all the departments, informed VPA secretary T Venu Gopal.