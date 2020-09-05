Visakhapatnam: Special train for UPSC exam aspirants

Visakhapatnam: In view of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission in Visakhapatnam, East Coast Railway decided to run special trains between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam.



The decision was taken for the convenience of the candidates who intend to appear for the examination from Ichchapuram. More than 4,500 candidates are expected to attend this exam from Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. Candidates can avail unreserved tickets to board the train.

The train No:05831 (Ichchapuram-Visakhapatnam) special train will start from Ichchapuram on September 5 at 5 pm and reach Visakhapatnam at 9 pm.

In return direction, train No. 05832 (Visakhapatnam-Ichchapuram) special will leave Visakhapatnam at 6:30 pm on September 6 and reach Vizianagaram at 7:35 pm and reach Ichchapuram at 10:30 pm.

About 16 general coaches will be available for the passengers. The train will have stoppages at Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Kotabommali, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalli, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa between Ichchapuram and Visakhapatnam stations.

Covid-19 protocols, including maintaining social distance, wearing mask and carrying admit card, etc., should be strictly followed by the candidates.