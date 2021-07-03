Visakhapatnam: Special trains to various destinations

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear rush, East Coast Railway (EcoR) decided to run special trains to various destinations.

Visakhapatnam-Bhagat-Ki-Kothi (08573) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 5:25 am from July 8. The train will reach Bhagat-Ki-Kothi the next day at 8 pm.

In return direction, Bhagat-Ki-Kothi-Visakhapatnam (08574) train will leave Bhagat-Ki-Kothi on Saturday at 8 pm from July 10. The train will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am on the third day of its journey.

Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar (08572) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 7:25 pm from July 11, which will reach Tata Nagar at 11 am the next day.

In return direction, Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam (08571) train will leave Tata Nagar at 1 pm from July 12. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 4 am.

Visakhapatnam-Digha (08564) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 3:30 pm from July 8 and reach Digha the next day at 6:35 am.

In return direction, Digha-Visakhapatnam (08563) train will leave Digha on Fridays at 5:25 pm from July 9 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 7:50 am.

Visakhapatnam-Nanded (08565) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8 pm from July 10 and arrive at Nanded the next day at 1:34 pm.

In the return direction, Nanded-Visakhapatnam (08566) train will leave Nanded on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 4:35 pm from July 11 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:15 am the next day. Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar (08570) special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4:20 pm from June 14 and reach Bhubaneswar at 11:45 pm. In the return direction, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam (08569) train will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 8:15 am from June 15, which will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 3:15 pm.

Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram (02885) special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Wednesdays at 12:10 pm from July 14. The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 6:50 pm and will reach Krishnarajapuram the next day at 12:05 noon.

In return, Krishnarajapuram-Bhubaneswar (02886) train will leave Krishnarajapuram on Thursday at 4:55 pm from July 15, which will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.25 am and will reach Bhubaneswar at 6:15 pm. Passengers are requested to take note of the schedule and follow safety protocols during their journey.