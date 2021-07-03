Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Special trains to various destinations

Special trains to various destinations
x

Special trains to various destinations

Highlights

In order to clear rush, East Coast Railway (EcoR) decided to run special trains to various destinations.

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear rush, East Coast Railway (EcoR) decided to run special trains to various destinations.

Visakhapatnam-Bhagat-Ki-Kothi (08573) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursday at 5:25 am from July 8. The train will reach Bhagat-Ki-Kothi the next day at 8 pm.

In return direction, Bhagat-Ki-Kothi-Visakhapatnam (08574) train will leave Bhagat-Ki-Kothi on Saturday at 8 pm from July 10. The train will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 9:50 am on the third day of its journey.

Visakhapatnam-Tata Nagar (08572) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Sundays at 7:25 pm from July 11, which will reach Tata Nagar at 11 am the next day.

In return direction, Tata Nagar-Visakhapatnam (08571) train will leave Tata Nagar at 1 pm from July 12. The train will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 4 am.

Visakhapatnam-Digha (08564) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Thursdays at 3:30 pm from July 8 and reach Digha the next day at 6:35 am.

In return direction, Digha-Visakhapatnam (08563) train will leave Digha on Fridays at 5:25 pm from July 9 and reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 7:50 am.

Visakhapatnam-Nanded (08565) special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday at 8 pm from July 10 and arrive at Nanded the next day at 1:34 pm.

In the return direction, Nanded-Visakhapatnam (08566) train will leave Nanded on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 4:35 pm from July 11 and reach Visakhapatnam at 9:15 am the next day. Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar (08570) special train will leave Visakhapatnam daily at 4:20 pm from June 14 and reach Bhubaneswar at 11:45 pm. In the return direction, Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam (08569) train will leave Bhubaneswar daily at 8:15 am from June 15, which will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 3:15 pm.

Bhubaneswar-Krishnarajapuram (02885) special train will leave Bhubaneswar on Wednesdays at 12:10 pm from July 14. The train will reach Visakhapatnam at 6:50 pm and will reach Krishnarajapuram the next day at 12:05 noon.

In return, Krishnarajapuram-Bhubaneswar (02886) train will leave Krishnarajapuram on Thursday at 4:55 pm from July 15, which will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 10.25 am and will reach Bhubaneswar at 6:15 pm. Passengers are requested to take note of the schedule and follow safety protocols during their journey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X