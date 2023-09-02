Visakhapatnam: ‘Sports to be encouraged at a young age’

Visakhapatnam : MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said cultivating interest in sports at an early age will help in maintaining health and will pave way for many employment opportunities in future.

At the inauguration of the Under-15 Andhra Pradesh Boys and Girls Badminton Championship held under the auspices of the Visakhapatnam District Shuttle Badminton Association that began in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he exhorted the parents to encourage their wards towards sports.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari along with GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma joined inaugural. They interacted with the players who came from different districts of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLC said the players should excel in sports at national and international level.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Chukka Srinivas, shuttle badminton association general secretary Palla Srinivas, organising secretary Ushasri and sports persons participated in the event.