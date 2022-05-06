Visakhapatnam: State-level snooker championship opened

Visakhapatnam: CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt inaugurated a state-level snooker championship, titled 'RINL – Vizag Steel Snooker Championship' in billiards hall of Ukkunagaram Club.

Around 90 state-level snooker players from AP state along with 16 snooker players from steel plant are participating in the state-level snooker inauguratesournament which will continue till May 11.

Deb Kalyan Mohanty, Director (Commercial) and Director (Personnel)- Additional Charge, RINL felicitated Arjuna Awardee Ashok Harishankar Shandilya, Indian National Coach for Billiards and Snooker, among others were present. Ukkunagaram Club is hosting the tournament to encourage the young talent of township.