Visakhapatnam: Steel plant employees' chip in to make beds for Covid patients

Visakhapatnam: Along with taking measures to protect their company, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees are also working for the patients suffering from Covid-19.

Oxygen production is already in progress at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It supplies oxygen to the state as well as other states in the country.

The shortage of beds at Visakhapatnam Steel General Hospital was due to an increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

With this, the employees made 100 cots on a war footing and handed them over to the hospital management on Wednesday.

Utility Equipment Repair Shop (UERS) department employees made beds and handed them over to the hospital management. Each employee contributed in making a cot and helped the hospital management overcome the bed shortage issue.