Visakhapatnam: Steel plant fight will go on, declares MP Vijayasai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: Member of Rajya Sabha V Vijayasai Reddy clarified that the fight against the Union government over privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) will continue.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Vijayasai said the latest announcement made by the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was very disappointing.

Soon, all parties and trade unions will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the sentiment of Andhra people, he reiterated.

The MP said, "We will exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw privatisation of VSP. Our fight to save VSP and safeguard the benefits of the state will continue. In addition, a resolution will be passed in the Assembly on the issue."

Vijayasai Reddy reiterated that there will not be any use of submitting resignation letters as MPs cannot raise their voices in the Parliament once the resignation gets accepted.

Tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said it was incorrect on the Centre's part to say that the state government has no equity in the VSP. "Is it possible to set up any industry in the state without providing land and other facilities by the state government?" Srinivasa Rao wondered. He added that the YSRCP will extend complete support to the Ukku stir even in future.

Responding to the remarks made by TDP leader Sabbam Hari on the nativity issue, Srinivasa Rao questioned whether TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has a home in the state or not. He said that Hari should submit his resignation from the TDP.

Speaking about Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, the tourism minister questioned whether he has any responsibility or not.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said Chandrababu Naidu and his 'batch' celebrate whenever the people of Andhra Pradesh suffer from a problem. He said the BJP, which is responsible for the privatisation of the steel plant, is nowhere to be seen.