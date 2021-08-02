Visakhapatnam steel plant worker stages a protest in Delhi against privatisation

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers' movement has hit Delhi with workers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against privatisation of steel plant. However, the police have created hurdles for the protestors. The workers who were anguished over the police action are chanting slogans against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant decision.



The workers have been demanding the allocation of mines for the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Trade unions are demanding that steel plant debts be converted into equities and said they would hold a peaceful dharna at Jantar Mantar.



Hundreds of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) employees and trade union leaders have reached Delhi to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the Centre's move to privatise the plant. The trade unions have decided to hold protests in Delhi scheduled on Monday and Tuesday under the banner of 'Chalo Parliament'.

In line with this, employees have been traveled to Delhi by trains and flights for the past two days. As many as 800 employees have already reached Delhi to participate in the protest.



The employees have got permission for protests at Jantar Mantar only on Monday while the workers had planned to stage a protest at AP Bhavan on Tuesday against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant.