Visakhapatnam: Stolen ornaments worth 26.5L recovered

Visakhapatnam: Gold jewellery worth Rs 26.5 lakh that got stolen at a resort during a wedding held last month was recovered intact by the city police. Briefing the details to media here on Tuesday, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said a person involved in the theft was taken into custody and the lost ornaments were recovered. It may be recalled that more than 53 tolas of gold jewellery were lost at a wedding that took place in a resort at Rushikonda held in the wee hours of December 24.

The CP said based on a complaint, a special team was formed to crack the case and Vijayawada-based P Gangadhar Rao,29, was taken into custody on Wednesday. Y Bharati from Anakapalle booked a resort near Rushikonda for her niece's wedding on December 24. However, a bag containing the bride's gold ornaments, including vaddanam, chains and necklace, were missing. She later lodged a complaint with the police. Using technology and clues along with the teamwork, the police said they were able to crack the case. The Commissioner lauded the efforts of the special team formed under the supervision of DCP (Crimes) V Suresh Babu.