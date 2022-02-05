Visakhapatnam: Stress on eliminating encroachments

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha directed the town planning authorities to clear encroachments in the wards of the city. Paying a visit to 36th and 38th wards here on Saturday, the Municipal Commissioner went around Poorna Market, Rangiraju street, Bukkavari street, Town Hall street, Chengalaraopeta, AVN College Road, etc. Noticing that there were several encroachments in both the wards, Lakshmisha directed the officials to take action to remove them.

Similarly, the sanitation maintenance was also monitored in the areas. A memo was given to the sanitation inspector and a worker on duty for not disposing of the waste from a point in both the wards despite orders being given to them three months ago.

Stress was also on creating awareness on 'swachh survekshan' through video screening. Later, the Municipal Commissioner interacted with the vendors and advised them to refrain from using single use plastic. He laid emphasis on segregating waste and keeping the surroundings clean.

Accompanied by Chief Medical Officer (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, zonal commissioner BV Ramana, executive engineer Ratnalaraju, AMOH Kishore, among others, the Municipal Commissioner took stock of the requirements such as kalyana mandapams, community hall and drinking water taps along the colonies in the wards and ensured that an action plan would be readied to take up development works.