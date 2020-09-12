Visakhapatnam: Strictly follow Coronavirus protocols, people told

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy released a book 'Mana Aarogyam Mana Chethullo' (Our health is in our hands) at the Collectorate here on Friday in the presence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and other officials.



Speaking on the occasion, the MP said AP was ahead of other States in conducting tests for coronavirus and now has brought out a book to build awareness among the public on the precautions to be considered to keep the infection at bay.

This book will reach every household through an army of volunteers, the MP said and asked the people to follow social distancing and other safety protocols.

In an interesting observation, the MP said the land rates have skyrocketed in recent times in the wake of Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital. He said any person trying to encroach upon government lands should be dealt with stringent action. "Such land grabbers will not be allowed to go scot-free. Government will recover such lands for sure," Vijayasai Reddy cautioned.

Meanwhile, the Tourism Minister referred to the Antarvedi incident as an unfortunate incident and said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the issue seriously.

"Any issue that directly affects the sentiments of the people will be dealt with seriously as the CM is working beyond caste and religions," the Minister said, adding that the Centre has made it clear that it will not interfere in the three capitals move and left the decision to the State's discretion.

District Collector V Vinay Chand, Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, MLAs, YSRCP leader K K Raju and other officials participated in the book launch.