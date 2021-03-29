Visakhapatnam: Students no need to panic, says Minister Srinivasa Rao

Visakhapatnam: District administration has set up isolation blocks for those who tested positive for coronavirus and supplied Covid-19 kits to them, said Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao.

Visiting Andhra University College of Engineering here on Sunday, the minister said in case of any emergency, the students will be rushed to the hospital immediately. Later, he held a review meeting with the AU management.

Srinivasa Rao said there were 102 positive cases in AU, including the staff as on Sunday. He gave confidence to the parents of the students that there was no need to panic as they were receiving 24/7 medical assistance. The minister said 550 beds were ready in the super specialty block in KGH and 650 beds in VIMS.

GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, RDO Penchala Kishore, AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan, District Medical and Health Officer PS Suryanarayana, AUCE Principal P Srinivasa Rao, Wardens among others participated in the meeting.