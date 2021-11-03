Visakhapatnam: TDP calls for unanimous byelections

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party has released a letter urging the political parties to unanimously elect the family members of the deceased corporators in the forthcoming Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) byelections.

The byelections will be held soon for divisions 31 and 61 under the corporation. The late TDP candidate Vanapalli Ravikumar won from the 31st division and late YSRCP candidate Dadi Surya Kumari won from the 61st division in the GVMC elections. However, they both succumbed to Covid-19.

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao issued a letter urging all political parties to unanimously elect the family members of the deceased corporators on humanitarian grounds.

He said that the main Opposition was making the proposal and requested all the other political parties to accept the proposal as the TDP had acted in a similar manner earlier as well.