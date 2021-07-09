Visakhapatnam: TDP dares Vijayasai to walk to Delhi for Vizag Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy take up padayatra to Delhi and ensure that the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was withdrawn by the Centre.

At a press conference held here on Thursday, he said that the YSRCP took out a 'padayatra' before the local body elections. "But why is the ruling party remaining silent now," he questioned.

The former MLA said the MP should take up the rally now in a more intensified manner to Delhi from Visakhapatnam. "The MP is used to tweeting on various issues. But how come, there are no tweets on his handle about the steel plant issue," Srinivasa Rao asked.

Further, he demanded that the YSRCP MPs should submit their resignation letters as a part of their fight against saving the steel plant from getting privatised.

"The TDP will extend its support to the YSRCP if the ruling party moves a no-confidence motion against the Modi government," he stated.

TDP state general secretary Md Nazir, Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency general secretary Pasarla Prasad, among others took part in the conference.