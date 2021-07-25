Visakhapatnam: TDP demands government to repair bad roads

Visakhapatnam: As the condition of the roads in the city have become worse, TDP leaders staged a protest at the Gokul theatre junction to bring the situation to the notice of the authorities concerned here on Saturday.

They demanded that the bad roads should be repaired and laying of roads be undertaken with immediate effect.

In some of the areas, the TDP supporters covered the potholes. Speaking on the occasion, Bheemli constituency in-charge K Raju Babu said, "For the past two years, roads are in a very bad shape leading to accidents."

TDP general secretary Md Nazir mentioned that funds should be granted for the road construction and action should be initiated to take up road works with any further delay.

Organised by the Visakhapatnam TDP parliament committee, the protest was participated by TDP state general secretary P Prasad, state secretary V Murthy Yadav, activists and supporters.