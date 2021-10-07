  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: TDP leaders demand justice for victim's family

TDP State woman president VangalapudiAnitha and TDP former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao visiting the victim's house in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Anithaalleges that the State government is utilising the service of the police as YSRCP activists, which is affecting the peace and security in the State

Visakhapatnam: TDP former MLA and state woman president VangalapudiAnithaquestioned what Home Minister M Sucharitha was doing when there were continuous attacks on girls and women in the State.

Accompanied by the TDP former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, Anitha visited the family members of a 14-year-old girl, who died under suspicious circumstances and whose body was found near an apartment here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion Anitha alleged that the government failed to do justice to the victim's families who were assaulted in the State and was only confined to issuing compensation cheques. In Gajuwaka constituency alone, Anitha recalled, three women were assaulted during the year. Further, she alleged that the State government was utilising the service of the police as YSRCP activists. That's the reason why peace and security in the State were badly affected, she added.

Former MLAs demanded stringent action against those responsible for the death of the watchman's daughter who went missing on Tuesday evening.

