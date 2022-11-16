Visakhapatnam: TDP to stage a series of protests to save farmers

Visakhapatnam: The Telugu Desam Party will fight on the farmers' issues in different phases, said TDP farmers' wing state president M Srinivasa Reddy. Addressing farmers at the north Andhra Telugu Rythu meeting held here on Wednesday, he said the aqua sector was completely ruined as soon as the YSRCP came to power. Opposing the irregularities in procuring the grain, a 'rythu seminar' would be held in Mandapeta on November 18, he announced.

Further, he said tomato farmers in Kurnool were in a bad situation as they have to throw away the produce on the road. Srinivasa Reddy alleged that by handing over purchases of paddy to volunteers, a new brokerage system was introduced in the state. He said Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy had set his eyes on the aqua sector that brings in foreign exchange. Hence, he alleged, the sector has gone for a toss.

With a deliberate intention to push the aqua farmers into losses, the state government was not providing minimum support price (MSP) to them. Further, the farmers' wing state president said a protest would be held at the Fisheries Department office on December 12 to protect the aqua sector. He alleged that the YSRCP government is strangling the farmers by fixing meters for motors.

Also, Srinivasa Reddy said the TDP would protest on December 26 against the electricity charges of agricultural pump sets. TDP leader D Rama Rao, Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bhimili constituency in-charge Korada Rajababu,Telugu Rythu presidents of North Andhra districts and working group were present.