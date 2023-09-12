  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 26.63 lakh

Employees of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam counting the Hundi offerings at the temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Devotees made Hundi offerings worth Rs 24.63 lakh at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam during the last 33 days.

The counting of the Hundi offerings was organised at the temple premises here on Monday. As part of Hundi offerings, 63-gram of gold, 850-gram of silver and currency notes from different countries were received.

The hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive officer K Sireesha.

Temple Trust Board chairman K Simhachalam, members B Satya Roopa Rani, B Anuradha, AEO K Rajendra Kumar and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.

