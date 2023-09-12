Live
- Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit
- Hope for robotic bladder transplantation
- NASA’s Voyager 1 probe become first manmade object to enter interstellar space
- Khammam: Young scientist part of Guinness Record feat
- Nipah virus ‘alert’ in Kozhikode after 2 deaths
- The Physical and Mental benefits of Yoga for women
- 4 dead after landslide hits truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway
- Govt improving amenities at Central jails: Vanitha
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 September, 2023
- Seneviratne: From school bus driver to India's left-arm throwdown specialist
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 26.63 lakh
Highlights
Devotees made Hundi offerings worth Rs 24.63 lakh at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam during the last 33 days.
Visakhapatnam: Devotees made Hundi offerings worth Rs 24.63 lakh at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam during the last 33 days.
The counting of the Hundi offerings was organised at the temple premises here on Monday. As part of Hundi offerings, 63-gram of gold, 850-gram of silver and currency notes from different countries were received.
The hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple executive officer K Sireesha.
Temple Trust Board chairman K Simhachalam, members B Satya Roopa Rani, B Anuradha, AEO K Rajendra Kumar and volunteers participated in the counting exercise.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS