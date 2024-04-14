Visakhapatnam: Tension prevails at Adani Gangavaram Port as workers protest

Visakhapatnam : Anumber of workers of Adani Gangavaram Port staged a protest demanding the management to look into their issues and consider concrete measures to resolve them. Displaying placards and raising slogans, they staged a sit-in protest on the opposite road of the company.

Even as they have been staging a protest for the past four days, the dharna was intensified on Saturday. Locking the doors of the departments and suspending their duty, they took to streets to express their ire against the management. Meanwhile, work came to a halt in the port as the workers decided to participate in the protest. The police reached the spot and tried to convince the workers to join the duty. However, the protesters refused to budge.



Earlier, the protesters said that months back the District Collector and RDO agreed to negotiate with the management and convinced them to resolve their issues. However, even after 10 months nothing appeared to change much.



Their demands included a minimum pay scale of Rs 36,000 per worker, extension of health service to their family members, payment of dust allowance along with increasing job security.

The workers said that if their demands were not met, their agitation will be intensified further. Even earlier, the port workers staged protests a number of times demanding the officials to resolve their problems.