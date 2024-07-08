Visakhapatnam: Thousands take part in Rath Yatra in city

Visakhapatnam: Playing cymbals, chanting ‘Haribol’, ‘Jai Jagannath’ and pulling the chariot, scores of devotees took part in the ‘Rath Yatra’ celebrated in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at Daspalla Hills to an impressively-decorated chariot as part of the ‘pahandi bije’ ritual. In the festival celebrations organised by Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj, a socio-cultural organisation of Odias in the city, a number of people came together to carry out the rituals of the Rath Yatra. President of the samaj JK Nayak donned the role of Gajapati Maharaj and swept the platform of the chariot, ushering in the festivities. The devotees commenced chariot-pulling till Gundicha temple at Lawsons Bay Colony, passing through VMRDA Children’s Arena, AU out gate, China Waltair, East point Railway guesthouse, VUDA Park and Shanti Ashram amid ‘sankeertan’ and devotional programmes.

The deities will be worshipped in sojourn at the Gundicha temple and they would be taken out for a return yatra, also known as ‘Bahuda Yatra’, to the main temple at Daspalla Hills.

ISKCON

In line with its 17th edition, ISKCON in Visakhapatnam celebrated the chariot festival with devotional fervour.

Three separate chariots for Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra were taken out for a procession along the streets.

Built with mechanised collapsible canopies of 37-ft height, the chariots were decked up on the occasion. The procession began from VUDA Park at Beach Road and passed through RK Beach, Kali Mata temple, Ramakrishna Mission, All India Radio before ending at Gurajada Kalakshetram at Siripuram where cultural programmes were organised.

As part of the festival, artistes from different troupes in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha performed cultural programmes.

Over 500 varieties of special dishes were offered to the deities on the occasion followed by ‘maha sandhya arati’ with 108 ‘pradeepam programme’.

RINL

As part of the festivities organised by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, a large number of devotees took part in the Rath Yatra amid devotional music at Ukkunagaram.

The sweeping of the chariot with the golden broom (chera panhara) was carried out by RINL CMD Atul Bhatt. Scores of people pulled the chariot along the streets of Ukkunagaram. Cultural programmes were organised on the occasion.

Directors of RINL, officials, residents of Ukkunagaram and people from surrounding areas offered prayers to Lord Jagannath on the occasion.