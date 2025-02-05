Live
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Three-day film festival from today
Visakhapatnam: Marking the first Telugu talkie cinema, the Vizag film society (VFS) is organising a three-day Telugu Film Festival, starting February 5.
Affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of Southern Region (FFSSR), the VFS has been promoting cinema through its film-screening initiatives.
The screenings for the festival are scheduled at Visakhapatnam Public Library air-conditioned hall at 5:30 pm.
Directed by HM Reddy, produced by Ardeshir M Irani, ‘Bhakta Prahlada’ was the first Telugu talkie released in 1931, February 6.
Three acclaimed Telugu films, including ‘Rythu Bidda’, ‘Oka Oori Katha’ and ‘Naa Autograph’ will be screened on February 5, 6 and 7 respectively at the library.
Entries for the movies are free. For details, secretary of VFS Narava Prakasa Rao can be contacted by dialling 9032477463.