Visakhapatnam: Trade union calls for unity against BJP

Visakhapatnam: All party trade unions of Visakhapatnam took out a rally from Saraswati Park to the Collector's Office showcasing the spirit of 'Quit India'.

Addressing the gathering CITU state president Ch Narasinga Rao called for defending India from the BJP. He accused the BJP of acting 'patriotic' but handing over the country to the hands of international corporate management.

He said the public sector, which was the foundation of the country's economy, was being privatised in a phased manner.

Narasinga Rao pointed out that the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had no right to come to Visakhapatnam and garland the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju because the RSS and the BJP did not take part in the freedom struggle.

He mentioned that the three black farm laws have been brought against the agriculture sector to wipe out the sector itself. AITUC state vice president D Adinarayanacalled farmers' unions, labour, agricultural laborers, women, students, youth and unions to prepare for future agitation under the slogan of 'Quit BJP, let's save India'.

INTUC state vice president Ramachandra Rao and JAC chairman M Jaggunaidu, B Nagabhushanam, CITU leaders RKSV Kumar and Venkata Reddy participated in the programme.