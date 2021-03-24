Visakhapatnam: Trade union leaders meet YSRCP MPs

Visakhapatnam: Trade union leaders of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) appealed to the MPs to take concrete efforts to stop VSP from privatisation.

Trade union leader and Gajuwaka constituency YSRCP in-charge Tippala Devan Reddy along with other union leaders met Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday. Listing their demands, they submitted a memorandum to YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, MVV Satyanarayana and PV Mithun Reddy. The MPs held a meeting with the leaders and discussed various aspects of VSP.

They urged the MPs to provide job facilities to the displaced family members of the VSP immediately and consider measures to allot captive mines for the steel giant. Trade union leaders Mantri Rajasekhar, D Adinarayana, Y Mastanappa, Ganapathy Reddy, Narasinga Rao and Srinivas participated in the meeting.